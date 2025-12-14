Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Arete Research from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Arete Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Datadog from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $146.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $201.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.65. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 470.97, a P/E/G ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.77 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total transaction of $1,240,436.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 165,197 shares in the company, valued at $25,541,108.17. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 12,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,984,561.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 374,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,338,286.80. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,404,663 shares of company stock worth $245,102,405. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 28.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 5.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

