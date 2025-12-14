Harmoney (ASX:HMY) Insider Acquires A$21,060.00 in Stock

Harmoney Corp Limited (ASX:HMY – Get Free Report) insider John Quirk bought 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.78 per share, with a total value of A$21,060.00.
Harmoney Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $56.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 53.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,225.46.
Harmoney Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Harmoney
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Disney’s $1 Billion Deal Brings Its Magic to OpenAI
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Amazon Could Be a $300 Stock Within Weeks
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Adobe Gets Post-Earnings Lift: Long-Term Outlook Favors Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Harmoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmoney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.