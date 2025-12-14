Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) CEO Sells $13,753.05 in Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 4,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $13,753.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 763,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,595.06. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Zhenya Lindgardt sold 28,215 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $85,773.60.

Shares of SERA opened at $3.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.97. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $9.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81.

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 34,343.16% and a negative return on equity of 41.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SERA. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 653,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

