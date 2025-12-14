Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial downgraded Korro Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Jones Trading cut shares of Korro Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Korro Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Korro Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Korro Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ KRRO opened at $8.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.03. Korro Bio has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $55.89.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $0.69. Korro Bio had a negative return on equity of 68.87% and a negative net margin of 1,199.53%.The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Korro Bio will post -9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Korro Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Korro Bio by 391.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Korro Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Korro Bio by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Korro Bio

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

