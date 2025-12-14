Big River Industries (ASX:BRI) Insider Purchases A$19,600.00 in Stock

Big River Industries Limited (ASX:BRI – Get Free Report) insider Alexander (Sandy) Beard purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of A$19,600.00.
Big River Industries Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $110.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Big River Industries Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Big River Industries
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Disney’s $1 Billion Deal Brings Its Magic to OpenAI
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Why Amazon Could Be a $300 Stock Within Weeks
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Adobe Gets Post-Earnings Lift: Long-Term Outlook Favors Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Big River Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big River Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.