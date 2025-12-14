Big River Industries (ASX:BRI) Insider Purchases A$19,600.00 in Stock

Big River Industries Limited (ASX:BRI – Get Free Report) insider Alexander (Sandy) Beard purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of A$19,600.00.

Big River Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $110.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Get Big River Industries alerts:

Big River Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Big River Industries Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, distribution, and retail of timber products and building supplies in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Panels and Construction. It offers building products, such as builders' hardware, LVL and laminated beams, doors, timber moldings, door furniture, particle board flooring, external timber cladding, structural plywood, fibre cement, sheet products, timber flooring, decking, pine framing, formwork products, structural hardwoods, insulation, and landscape and fencing supplies.

Receive News & Ratings for Big River Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big River Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.