Prima BioMed (NASDAQ:IMMP) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prima BioMed (NASDAQ:IMMP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Prima BioMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of IMMP opened at $2.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80. Prima BioMed has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prima BioMed stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prima BioMed Ltd (NASDAQ:IMMP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Prima BioMed were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

