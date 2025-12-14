Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

HAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hasbro from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Hasbro from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HAS

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS opened at $81.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.55. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $85.14.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 82.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hasbro news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $308,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,958.48. The trade was a 18.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.