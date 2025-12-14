KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded KLX Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of KLX Energy Services stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87. KLX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLX Energy Services will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLXE. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 45.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 42.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

