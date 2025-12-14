SPG Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

SPG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,761 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 28.3% of SPG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $11,102,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $250,213,000 after buying an additional 86,978 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $249,295,000 after buying an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.8%

AMZN stock opened at $226.19 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 11.06%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $254.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.43.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,610. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,076,767. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

