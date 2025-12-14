Hollencrest Capital Management Reduces Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,664,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,051,258,000 after purchasing an additional 271,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,097,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,389,000 after buying an additional 206,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,108,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,404,000 after acquiring an additional 129,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $1,809,220,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in GE Vernova by 26.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,262,000 after acquiring an additional 462,038 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of GEV stock opened at $672.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $597.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $582.82. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.25 and a twelve month high of $731.00. The company has a market capitalization of $182.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.71.

GE Vernova Increases Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEV. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $654.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded GE Vernova from a “peer perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $697.00 to $717.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GEV

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.