Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 24,207 Shares of Qiagen N.V. $QGEN

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP reduced its stake in Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,207 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of Qiagen worth $11,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Qiagen by 998.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qiagen by 400.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Qiagen by 260.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Qiagen by 13,144.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. Qiagen N.V. has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $51.88.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 19.58%.The firm had revenue of $532.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Qiagen Profile

(Free Report)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.