State of Wyoming Raises Stock Position in Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 564.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,274 shares during the period. Oscar Health comprises 0.3% of State of Wyoming’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Oscar Health by 377.9% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 7,473.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 484.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Price Performance

OSCR opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oscar Health news, insider Janet Liang sold 7,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $121,737.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 172,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,222.93. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 23,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $397,579.35. Following the transaction, the insider owned 477,183 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,465.97. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 739,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,880. 24.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.57.

Oscar Health Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

