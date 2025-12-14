State of Wyoming Purchases 4,771 Shares of Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 1,849.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Talen Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Talen Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Talen Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $11,980,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Talen Energy by 75.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLN opened at $356.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $389.52 and a 200 day moving average of $357.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.89. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $158.08 and a 12 month high of $451.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $812.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.90 million. Talen Energy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 9.83%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research increased their target price on Talen Energy from $427.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $418.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Talen Energy from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Talen Energy from $440.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.07.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

