iShares MSCI Canada ETF $EWC Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,485 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for about 0.5% of State of Wyoming’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. State of Wyoming owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,355,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at $427,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 52.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,663,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,771,000 after purchasing an additional 569,707 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth $984,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $53.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $36.70 and a one year high of $54.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

