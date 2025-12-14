Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Sells $77,937.46 in Stock

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CFO Navam Welihinda sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $77,937.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 123,874 shares in the company, valued at $9,229,851.74. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Navam Welihinda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 9th, Navam Welihinda sold 4,327 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $324,741.35.

On Monday, October 6th, Navam Welihinda sold 1,256 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $106,232.48.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. Elastic N.V. has a 12 month low of $68.10 and a 12 month high of $118.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -73.99 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.61.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 6.79%.The firm had revenue of $423.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Elastic has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.630-0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 5.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,962,000 after purchasing an additional 31,321 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Elastic by 3.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Elastic from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Elastic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Elastic from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

