Insider Buying: Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) CEO Purchases $99,594.00 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) CEO John David Risher purchased 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $99,594.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,802,296 shares in the company, valued at $233,685,460.80. This represents a 0.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lyft stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). Lyft had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Lyft from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Lyft by 2.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,652 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Lyft by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Lyft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 167,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,372 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

