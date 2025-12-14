State of Wyoming Acquires New Position in Century Aluminum Company $CENX

State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000. State of Wyoming owned about 0.08% of Century Aluminum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,291.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 253.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Century Aluminum by 261.8% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CENX. Zacks Research raised Century Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Insider Activity at Century Aluminum

In other Century Aluminum news, SVP Agust F. Hafberg sold 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $264,949.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 55,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,306.60. The trade was a 14.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ CENX opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.60. Century Aluminum Company has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $34.51.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.23). Century Aluminum had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $632.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum Company will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

