State of Wyoming Has $806,000 Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. $WWD

State of Wyoming raised its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Woodward were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. KP Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 24.2% during the second quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth $1,353,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 118.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 11.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Woodward by 4.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.15, for a total value of $1,435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,015.25. This represents a 24.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.76, for a total transaction of $2,105,320.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,303.60. The trade was a 42.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,418,810 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price target on Woodward and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Woodward from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Woodward from $294.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.67.

Woodward Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $297.95 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.82 and a twelve month high of $304.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $995.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.15 million. Woodward had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

