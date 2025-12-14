Marex Group plc Invests $80.07 Million in D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS

Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,469,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,070,000. D-Wave Quantum makes up about 0.7% of Marex Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Marex Group plc owned about 1.60% of D-Wave Quantum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 227.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter worth $41,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QBTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded D-Wave Quantum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $35.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In related news, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 806,288 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $23,277,534.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,801,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,872,520.55. The trade was a 22.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $4,588,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,482,874 shares in the company, valued at $34,017,129.56. The trade was a 11.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,444,813 shares of company stock valued at $38,959,206 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:QBTS opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 54.68 and a quick ratio of 54.49. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $46.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.04. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.57.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 1,651.81% and a negative return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. The business’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

