State of Wyoming Increases Stock Position in Allegion PLC $ALLE

State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 344.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Allegion were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter worth about $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Allegion by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Allegion by 75.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $160.64 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $116.57 and a 1-year high of $180.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.48 and a 200-day moving average of $161.89.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Allegion had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 16.09%.The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 27.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Allegion from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allegion from $176.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Allegion from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.38.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

