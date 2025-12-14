Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Shares Sold by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 74.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPE. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on Expedia Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $209.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and twenty-five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.78.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,328. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total transaction of $210,619.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,108.96. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 4,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,270 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $274.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.01 and a 52-week high of $282.96.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 64.15% and a net margin of 9.66%.Expedia Group’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

