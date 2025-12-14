Marex Group plc Makes New $10.02 Million Investment in TG Therapeutics, Inc. $TGTX

Marex Group plc bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 278,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,017,000. Marex Group plc owned approximately 0.18% of TG Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 86.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of TG Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Insider Transactions at TG Therapeutics

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $162,850.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 223,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,289,687.12. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0%

TGTX opened at $31.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.01. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $2.19. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 133.24% and a net margin of 84.13%.The company had revenue of $161.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.