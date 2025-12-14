Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) and Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Head to Head Contrast

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) and Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.9% of Wallbox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Kimball Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of Wallbox shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Kimball Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Wallbox alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wallbox and Kimball Electronics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wallbox $177.42 million 0.21 -$161.21 million N/A N/A Kimball Electronics $1.49 billion 0.50 $16.98 million $0.95 31.94

Kimball Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Wallbox.

Risk and Volatility

Wallbox has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimball Electronics has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wallbox and Kimball Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wallbox 1 3 2 0 2.17 Kimball Electronics 0 1 2 1 3.00

Wallbox currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 196.54%. Kimball Electronics has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.47%. Given Wallbox’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Wallbox is more favorable than Kimball Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares Wallbox and Kimball Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wallbox N/A N/A N/A Kimball Electronics 1.62% 6.28% 3.26%

Summary

Kimball Electronics beats Wallbox on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wallbox

(Get Free Report)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole. The company also provides EV charging software solutions, including the myWallbox platform, a cloud based software designed to provide smart management of its chargers in residential and business parking settings; Electromaps, a hardware-agnostic e-mobility service provider and charger management software that enables users to find publicly available charging ports; EVectrum, a hardware-agnostic platform for managing chargers; and Sirius, an energy management solution that is designed to seamlessly integrates the electric grid with solar, on-site batteries, and other renewable energy sources. It also offers upgrades and accessories, which includes energy meters, EV charging cables, pedestals, and RFID cards; and installation, and charging network management services. Wallbox N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

About Kimball Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Kimball Electronics, Inc. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications. In addition, it is also involved in the production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, as well as clean room assembly, cold chain, and product sterilization management activities. Further, the company offers design services and support, supply chain services and support, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, product design and process validation and qualification, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, aftermarket services, drug delivery devices and solutions with and without electronics, and product life cycle management services, as well as and assembly of medical, automotive, and industrial products. It operates in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, India, Japan, Vietnam, and internationally. Kimball Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.