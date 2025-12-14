Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 290,975 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $78,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% in the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 58.7% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $310.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.75 and a 200 day moving average of $230.33. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $328.67.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $325.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.04.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.50, for a total transaction of $10,383,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,272,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,942,020.50. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $302,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,580. This trade represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,906 shares of company stock worth $62,127,158. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

