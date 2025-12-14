Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977,778 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,829 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $132,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,926,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,312,000 after purchasing an additional 120,753 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 9,952 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.9% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 18,705 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $699,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $125.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $110.86 and a one year high of $141.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.