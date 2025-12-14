Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 181,008 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Analog Devices worth $119,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 14,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Analog Devices from $288.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $249.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $303.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.61.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total transaction of $719,406.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 142,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,821,269.91. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.95, for a total transaction of $2,349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 163,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,447,218. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,419 shares of company stock worth $8,791,598. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.4%

ADI stock opened at $279.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.29. The company has a market capitalization of $136.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $284.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

