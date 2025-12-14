Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Trading Up 5.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% on Friday after Truist Financial upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Truist Financial now has a $80.00 price target on the stock. Lantheus traded as high as $67.35 and last traded at $66.4350. 208,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,238,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.10.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LNTH. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $109.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Lantheus from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.09.
Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lantheus had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.
Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.
