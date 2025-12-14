Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys 10,948 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $76,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 1,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 38.4% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% in the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 11.4%

Broadcom stock opened at $359.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.82% and a net margin of 36.20%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $435.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $443.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 837,433 shares of company stock valued at $303,900,352 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.