Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires 250,686 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,686 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Seagate Technology worth $51,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 30.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $57,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,070. The trade was a 33.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 54,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.16, for a total value of $15,404,628.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 56,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,052,511.88. This represents a 48.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,932 shares of company stock worth $36,109,652. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 6.6%

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

Shares of STX stock opened at $287.64 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $308.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.10 and its 200-day moving average is $194.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $160.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.17.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

