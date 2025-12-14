Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $118.99 Million Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,531 shares during the quarter. VeriSign makes up approximately 1.7% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.44% of VeriSign worth $118,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 56.5% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $242.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.55. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.12 and a twelve month high of $310.60.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a net margin of 49.86%.The company had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $125,285.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,462.63. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Calys sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total transaction of $242,952.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,189.14. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 47,839 shares of company stock worth $12,358,614 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised VeriSign to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.67.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

