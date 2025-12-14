Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $95.53 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 811,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46,584 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.29% of Agilent Technologies worth $95,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $464,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 31,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,811.54. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 12,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,200. This trade represents a 27.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,962.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of A stock opened at $139.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.27. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $160.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.59 and a 200-day moving average of $129.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.860-6.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on A

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.