Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Grows Stake in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,510 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $19,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth $5,349,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Newmont by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,772,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of Newmont by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,922,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,259,000 after acquiring an additional 340,837 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $406,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 279,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,768,936.82. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $192,108.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,709 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,003.24. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 11,240 shares of company stock worth $943,985 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $98.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04. Newmont Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $102.13.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.44. Newmont had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $105.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. CIBC set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.50 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.37.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

