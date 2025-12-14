Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $24.18 Million in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. $BEP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 947,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.33% of Brookfield Renewable Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,489,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,023,000 after acquiring an additional 22,323 shares during the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 64.6% in the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 25,359 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 129,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 41.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 35,457 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,490,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,025,000 after buying an additional 62,774 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BEP opened at $27.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $32.72.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.22. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 3.52%.The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -173.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BEP shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $33.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

