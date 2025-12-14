Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys 68,896 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,896 shares during the quarter. Morningstar makes up 1.8% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.93% of Morningstar worth $123,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 14.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 7.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at about $38,269,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 21.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $274,072.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 8,600,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,005,692.80. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,537,223. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MORN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Morningstar from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 price target on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morningstar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MORN

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN stock opened at $214.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.89 and a 12 month high of $365.00.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.13. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.29 million.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.