Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $30.19 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,093 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $30,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Snowflake by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 4,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Snowflake by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $445,056.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 150,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,598,329.36. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $122,373.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 510,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,985,239.85. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,360 shares of company stock valued at $53,391,315. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $217.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.34. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.10 and a 52-week high of $280.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Snowflake from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Snowflake from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.78.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

