L1 Capital Pty Ltd Acquires 1,262,736 Shares of Warrior Met Coal $HCC

L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,981,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262,736 shares during the quarter. Warrior Met Coal comprises about 4.3% of L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. L1 Capital Pty Ltd owned about 3.77% of Warrior Met Coal worth $90,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 217.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 18,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 394,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,563,725. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCC stock opened at $83.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $85.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.93.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.91. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 2.87%.The company had revenue of $328.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

