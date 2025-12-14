Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Trims Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,457 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up approximately 1.8% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.17% of Ecolab worth $127,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Ecolab by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $263.51 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.62 and a twelve month high of $286.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.96.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.49%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 37.36%.

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 21,714 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $5,676,256.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,989,868.04. The trade was a 23.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Boo Alexander A. De sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $381,451.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,999.50. This represents a 19.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ecolab from $303.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Ecolab from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $307.00 price target on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.14.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

