L1 Capital Pty Ltd Raises Position in Alcoa $AA

L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,814,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,087,298 shares during the quarter. Alcoa makes up about 6.7% of L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. L1 Capital Pty Ltd owned approximately 1.86% of Alcoa worth $142,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,933,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 33.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,803,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,222 shares during the period. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at $44,893,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth $44,151,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,737,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,863,000 after buying an additional 959,240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AA. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alcoa from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alcoa from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.19.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $46.08 on Friday. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $48.12. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. Alcoa had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.91%.The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.