Pitcairn Co. Increases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,648.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,103 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 356.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2,059.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,227.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 816,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,560,000 after buying an additional 754,655 shares during the last quarter. KP Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,185.7% in the second quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 62,250 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,227.9% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 18,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Truist Financial set a $109.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho set a $112.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $91.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.05.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,375. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $238,585.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28 shares in the company, valued at $2,836.68. This trade represents a 98.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 8,980 shares of company stock valued at $882,335 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $94.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.15. The firm has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

