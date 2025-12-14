Pitcairn Co. Cuts Stake in The Kroger Co. $KR

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,992 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Kroger by 6,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 10,425.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $63.15 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $58.12 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average of $68.00.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Kroger had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 0.54%.The business had revenue of $33.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KR. Roth Capital raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kroger from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

