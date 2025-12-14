Pitcairn Co. Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 80,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 17,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.54, for a total transaction of $9,809,828.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,247,057.48. This represents a 13.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.39, for a total transaction of $18,668,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 65,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,200,377.20. The trade was a 32.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 149,271 shares of company stock worth $86,507,282 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $572.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $214.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.90. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $610.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $565.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wall Street Zen raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.