Pitcairn Co. Sells 3,734 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Pitcairn Co. decreased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 136.4% in the second quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 2,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.87, for a total transaction of $547,218.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 90,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,246,461.99. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total transaction of $1,395,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,189,026.16. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 345,798 shares of company stock valued at $78,617,754 over the last 90 days. 19.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Workday from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workday

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $224.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.33 and a 52 week high of $283.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.72. The firm has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.