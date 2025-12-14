eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,945 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 10,753 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 433.9% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $397,423.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 93,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,385.76. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 35,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $2,878,769.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,367.48. The trade was a 92.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,102 shares of company stock worth $4,777,385. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $85.36 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $101.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Barclays raised their price objective on eBay from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JMP Securities upgraded eBay from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of eBay from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

