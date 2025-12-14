Pitcairn Co. Sells 2,724 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cencora by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cencora by 41.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP raised its stake in Cencora by 41.4% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the second quarter valued at approximately $704,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.64, for a total transaction of $1,868,397.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 65,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,105,113.44. The trade was a 7.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,640 shares of company stock worth $14,099,338. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cencora from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.50.

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $345.86 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.92 and a 52 week high of $377.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.33. The firm has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. Cencora had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 227.15%. The firm had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

