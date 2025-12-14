Pitcairn Co. Lowers Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,254 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,499,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,114,000 after buying an additional 326,396 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,656,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,040,000 after acquiring an additional 51,566 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,191,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,549,000 after acquiring an additional 406,940 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,516,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,270,000 after purchasing an additional 59,480 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,119,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,487 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $95.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $96.50.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

