Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

ASYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Amtech Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amtech Systems currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

ASYS stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. Amtech Systems has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amtech Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amtech Systems by 39.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 22,260 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

