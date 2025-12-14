SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG is Kestra Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,203,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,143 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 6.3% of Kestra Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kestra Investment Management LLC owned about 0.55% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $210,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.9% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,562.5% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $105.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.65 and a 12-month high of $109.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.57.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

