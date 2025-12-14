Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 target price on Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research cut Coeur Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.32.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CDE opened at $17.17 on Friday. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 24.03%.The firm had revenue of $554.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 74.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 7,011.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Luminist Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

