Insider Selling: LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) CMO Sells $54,150.00 in Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) CMO Jessica Friedeman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $740,050. This represents a 6.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
LifeMD Price Performance
NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $3.40 on Friday. LifeMD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.68 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94.
LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $60.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFMD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 5.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 981,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in LifeMD by 467.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 68,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 56,024 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LifeMD by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 168,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 69,502 shares during the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.
