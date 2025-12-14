iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Holdings Decreased by Johns Hopkins University

Johns Hopkins University trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,713,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546,799 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 61.4% of Johns Hopkins University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Johns Hopkins University owned 0.90% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,161,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Woodside Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.31 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.44 and a 200-day moving average of $99.47.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

